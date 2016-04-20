BRIEF-Valmont Q1 earnings per share $1.45

April 20 Valmont Industries Inc :

* Valmont reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 revenue $596.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $618.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $1.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirming 2016 annual guidance of diluted EPS up 12-15% from 2015 adjusted EPS of $5.63

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.49

* "for balance of year, we expect revenues more in line with last year"

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.23, revenue view $2.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S