版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Unifi Q3 earnings per share $0.54

April 20 Unifi Inc :

* Q3 sales $161.3 million versus $172.2 million

* Unifi announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Company remains on track with capital projects, including bottle processing operation

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $166.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

