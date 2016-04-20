版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-Maple Leaf receives $485,000 in subscriptions for private placement

April 20 Maple Leaf Green World Inc :

* Maple Leaf receives $485,000 in subscriptions for private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

