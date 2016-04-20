版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust announces share repurchase program

April 20 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust :

* Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust announces share repurchase program and tender offer measurement period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

