版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Pro Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly affo per unit $0.05

April 20 Pro Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Proreit announces strong financial results for fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2015

* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐