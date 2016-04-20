版本:
中国
2016年 4月 21日

BRIEF-DNB Financial Corporation Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.54

April 20 DNB Financial Corp :

* DNB financial corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

