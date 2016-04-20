版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-Alliant Energy announces 2-for-1 stock split

April 20 Alliant Energy :

* Alliant Energy Announces 2-for-1 stock split

* Authorized common shares, which are presently 240 million, will be proportionately increased to 480 million to give effect to split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

