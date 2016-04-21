BRIEF-Gamehost announces issues normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 (Reuters) -
* Gamehost announces normal course issuer bid for its shares
* Gamehost announces normal course issuer bid for its shares

* Gamehost inc says bid will commence on april 25, 2016 and will terminate on april 24, 2017
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering