版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 19:00 BJT

BRIEF-Gamehost announces issues normal course issuer bid

April 21 (Reuters) -

* Gamehost announces normal course issuer bid for its shares

* Gamehost inc says bid will commence on april 25, 2016 and will terminate on april 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐