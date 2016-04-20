BRIEF-Bear State Financial Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09

April 20 (Reuters) -

* Bear State Financial, Inc Announces first quarter 2016 earnings

* Bear State Financial Inc - Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Bear State Financial Inc - Q1 core earnings per share $0.10

* Bear State Financial Inc - Net interest income for Q1 of 2016 was $16.9 million compared to $12.6 million for same period in 2015

* Bear State Financial Inc - Net interest income for Q1 of 2016 was $16.9 million compared to $12.6 million