BRIEF-Relentless Resources Ltd reports qtrly loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Carolina Financial Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Carolina Financial Corporation reports results for fourth quarter of 2016
April 20 (Reuters) -
* Relentless announces financial and operating results for the year ended december 31, 2015
* Relentless Resources Ltd - Averaged 225 boed (56% oil and liquids) in Q4 2015, down 13% from same period last year
* Relentless Resources Ltd - Approximately 55 boed of production was shut in Q4 2015 due to low pricing
* Relentless Resources Ltd - Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: )
* Carolina Financial Corporation reports results for fourth quarter of 2016
* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; raises dividend to $0.11 per share
* Amazon announces ninth fulfillment center in Texas; new robotics site will create 1,000-plus full-time jobs