BRIEF-Relentless Resources Ltd reports qtrly loss per share $0.01

April 20 (Reuters) -

* Relentless announces financial and operating results for the year ended december 31, 2015

* Relentless Resources Ltd - Averaged 225 boed (56% oil and liquids) in Q4 2015, down 13% from same period last year

* Relentless Resources Ltd - Approximately 55 boed of production was shut in Q4 2015 due to low pricing

* Relentless Resources Ltd - Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: )