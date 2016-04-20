BRIEF-Basic energy Q1 loss per share $2.00

April 20 Basic Energy Services Inc

* Q1 loss per share $2.00

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Basic energy services reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $130.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $134.9 million

* Q1 loss per share $1.32 excluding items

* Basic currently anticipates 2016 capital expenditures to be under $40.0 million , including $15.0 million of capital leases

* Anticipate that Q2 revenue could be down approximately 3 to 4% sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)