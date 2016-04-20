版本:
BRIEF-Mullen Group Ltd reports first quarter financial results and business update

April 20 (Reuters) -

* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and business update

* Mullen Group Ltd - Q1 revenue c$271.7 million versus i/b/e/s view c$277.2 million

* Mullen Group Ltd - Qtrly earnings per share adjusted $0.06

* Mullen Group Ltd - Qtrly earnings per share $0.23

* Mullen Group Ltd - Reduces monthly dividend to $0.03 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

