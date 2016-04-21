版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 08:03 BJT

BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank Q1 EPS $0.82

April 20 Farmers Capital Bank Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces first quarter earnings

* Net interest margin was 3.36% for current quarter, an increase of ten basis points from 3.26% in linked quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐