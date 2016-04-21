BRIEF-Independence Contract Drilling prices 11.5 mln shares at $3.50 per share

April 20 Independence Contract Drilling

* Independence Contract Drilling Inc prices upsized public offering of common stock

* Says has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 11.5 million shares at a price to public of $3.50 per share

* Intends to use proceeds from offering to repay portion of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)