BRIEF-Independence Contract Drilling prices 11.5 mln shares at $3.50 per share

April 20 Independence Contract Drilling

* Independence Contract Drilling Inc prices upsized public offering of common stock

* Says has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 11.5 million shares at a price to public of $3.50 per share

* Intends to use proceeds from offering to repay portion of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

