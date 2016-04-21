BRIEF-Fibrogen says phase 2 data show Roxadustat corrected Anemia in chronic kidney disease patients before intervention with dialysis

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 20 Fibrogen Inc :
* Promising phase 2 data show Roxadustat corrected Anemia in chronic kidney disease patients before intervention with dialysis
* Results show that Roxadustat increased and maintained hemoglobin and decreased hepcidin levels in Anemic CKD patients
* Of 143 patients , 92% achieved a Hemoglobin increase of > 1.0 g/dl from baseline and Hemoglobin of > 11.0 g/dl by end of treatment
* Says encouraged by these results continue to advance Roxadustat global phase 3 program
Catalyst shareholders and noteholders approve recapitalization and privatization transaction
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017