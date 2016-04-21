BRIEF-Pacific announces support agreement with certain of its noteholders,lenders,catalyst capital

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation
* Pacific announces support agreement with certain of its noteholders, lenders and catalyst capital in connection with its previously announced comprehensive restructuring and procedure to obtain supporting noteholder consideration
* Supporting creditors have agreed to support and vote in favour of restructuring transaction
* Operations of company's subsidiaries will continue as normal and without disruption
* Restructuring transaction is expected to be consummated by end of Q3 of 2016
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering