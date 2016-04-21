BRIEF-Pacific announces support agreement with certain of its noteholders,lenders,catalyst capital

April 21 Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation

* Pacific announces support agreement with certain of its noteholders, lenders and catalyst capital in connection with its previously announced comprehensive restructuring and procedure to obtain supporting noteholder consideration

* Supporting creditors have agreed to support and vote in favour of restructuring transaction

* Operations of company's subsidiaries will continue as normal and without disruption

* Restructuring transaction is expected to be consummated by end of Q3 of 2016