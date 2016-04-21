版本:
BRIEF-Helix Biopharm says trial steering committee made recommendation to initiate phase II component of LDOS002 study

April 21 Helix Biopharma:

* Trial Steering Committee Recommends Initiation Of Phase II L DOS47 study in non-small cell lung cancer

* Says trial steering committee recommendation to initiate phase II component of LDOS002 study

