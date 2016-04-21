BRIEF-Helix Biopharm says trial steering committee made recommendation to initiate phase II component of LDOS002 study

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Helix Biopharma:
* Trial Steering Committee Recommends Initiation Of Phase II L DOS47 study in non-small cell lung cancer
* Says trial steering committee recommendation to initiate phase II component of LDOS002 study
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering