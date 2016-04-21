版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 18:05 BJT

BRIEF-Brick Brewing says will buy 4.8 pct of outstanding shares for cancellation

April 21 Brick Brewing Co. Ltd

* Brick Brewing announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* To purchase for cancellation common shares representing 4.8% of shares outstanding as of April 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐