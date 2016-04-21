版本:
中国
2016年 4月 21日

BRIEF-Honey Badger Exploration says appointed Judy Baker to its board

April 21 Honey Badger Exploration Inc

* Honey Badger Exploration announces appointment of new board member

* Says Judy Baker has been appointed to its board of directors effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

