BRIEF-Honey Badger Exploration says appointed Judy Baker to its board

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Honey Badger Exploration Inc
* Honey Badger Exploration announces appointment of new board member
* Says Judy Baker has been appointed to its board of directors effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering