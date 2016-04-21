BRIEF-D.R. Horton reports Q2 earnings of $0.52 per share

April 21 D.R. Horton Inc Says Increases Fiscal 2016 Guidance For Consolidated Pre

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* D.R. Horton, Inc., america's builder, reports fiscal 2016 second quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $12 billion to $12.5 billion

* Tax profit margin to a range of 10.7% to 11.2%

* Qtrly sales order backlog increased 14% in value to $4.1 billion and 12% in homes to 13,695

* Company is updating its annual guidance for homebuilding sg&a to 9.0% to 9.2% of homebuilding revenues

* Qtrly net sales orders increased 13% in value to $3.6 billion and 10% in homes to 12,292

* Homebuilding revenue for q2 of fiscal 2016 increased 16% to $2.7 billion

* Fy2016 revenue view $12.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S