BRIEF-Polaris sees FY 2016 earnings of $6.20-$6.80 per share

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Polaris Industries Inc
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $983 million versus i/b/e/s view $966.7 million
* Polaris reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $6.20 to $6.80
* Dealer inventory was down year-over-year.
* Maintaining guidance range fy earnings of $6.20 to $6.80 per diluted share, on sales in range of down 2% to up 3% for FY
* Motorcycle sales increased 18% during quarter. orv/snowmobiles and global adjacent markets sales were down, in-line with expectations
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.41, revenue view $4.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering