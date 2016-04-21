BRIEF-Polaris sees FY 2016 earnings of $6.20-$6.80 per share

April 21 Polaris Industries Inc

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $983 million versus i/b/e/s view $966.7 million

* Polaris reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.71

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $6.20 to $6.80

* Dealer inventory was down year-over-year.

* Maintaining guidance range fy earnings of $6.20 to $6.80 per diluted share, on sales in range of down 2% to up 3% for FY

* Motorcycle sales increased 18% during quarter. orv/snowmobiles and global adjacent markets sales were down, in-line with expectations

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.41, revenue view $4.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S