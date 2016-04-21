BRIEF-Banc Of California reports Q1 earnings of $0.36 per share

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Banc Of California Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Banc Of California reports record first quarter earnings
* Banc Of California Inc says quarterly commercial banking segment loan and lease originations of $823 million , an increase of 66% from a year ago
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering