BRIEF-Danaher reports Q1 earnings of $1.09 per share

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Danaher Corp
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.19 to $1.23
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Danaher reports record first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.08
* Q1 revenue $5.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.33 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.85 to $4.98
* Anticipates that non-GAAP, adjusted diluted net earnings per share for Q2 of 2016 will be in range of $1.19 to $1.23
* Sees Q2 diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 0.99 - $ 1.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.24, revenue view $5.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.88, revenue view $22.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.27 to $4.40
* Increasing its full year 2016 adjusted diluted net earnings per share guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering