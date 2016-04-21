BRIEF-Combimatrix says begun exploring strategic options, including M&A

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Combimatrix Corp
* Combimatrix provides strategic update
* Begun to explore strategic options including a range of potential M&A and business development opportunities
* Engaged TORREYA CAPITAL, a division of Financial West Investment Group, to advise company on strategic options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering