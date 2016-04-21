版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 18:06 BJT

BRIEF-Combimatrix says begun exploring strategic options, including M&A

April 21 Combimatrix Corp

* Combimatrix provides strategic update

* Begun to explore strategic options including a range of potential M&A and business development opportunities

* Engaged TORREYA CAPITAL, a division of Financial West Investment Group, to advise company on strategic options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐