2016年 4月 21日

BRIEF-Medidata solutions Q1 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.25

April 21 Medidata Solutions Inc

* Medidata reports record first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue $104.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $103.2 million

* For full year 2016, company's guidance provided on february 10, 2016 remains unchanged

* Sees FY 2016 revenues between $450.0 and $474.0 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $460.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

