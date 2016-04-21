BRIEF-Rockwell Collins Q2 EPS $1.30 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Rockwell Collins Inc
* Q2 sales $1.31 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.33 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rockwell collins reports 7% increase in second quarter earnings per share from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.30 from continuing operations
* Financial guidance for continuing operations for fiscal year 2016 is unchanged
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.55, revenue view $5.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering