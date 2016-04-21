版本:
BRIEF-Rockwell Collins Q2 EPS $1.30 from continuing operations

April 21 Rockwell Collins Inc

* Q2 sales $1.31 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.33 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rockwell collins reports 7% increase in second quarter earnings per share from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.30 from continuing operations

* Financial guidance for continuing operations for fiscal year 2016 is unchanged

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.55, revenue view $5.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

