BRIEF-Insteel Industries Q2 EPS $0.38

April 21 Insteel Industries Inc Says Second

* Insteel industries reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 sales rose 5.5 percent to $107.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Quarter results were favorably impacted by widening spreads between selling prices and raw material costs

* Qtrly shipments increased 20.1% from prior year quarter while average selling prices decreased 12.1%

* Looking ahead to h2 , sees benefitting from favorable trends in nonresidential construction end-markets and usual seasonal upturn in demand

* Further into the year, sees federal funding from fast act to begin to have a more pronounced impact on infrastructure-related portion of co's business