BRIEF-Insteel Industries Q2 EPS $0.38

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Insteel Industries Inc Says Second
* Insteel industries reports second quarter financial results
* Q2 sales rose 5.5 percent to $107.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.38
* Quarter results were favorably impacted by widening spreads between selling prices and raw material costs
* Qtrly shipments increased 20.1% from prior year quarter while average selling prices decreased 12.1%
* Looking ahead to h2 , sees benefitting from favorable trends in nonresidential construction end-markets and usual seasonal upturn in demand
* Further into the year, sees federal funding from fast act to begin to have a more pronounced impact on infrastructure-related portion of co's business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering