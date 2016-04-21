BRIEF-DST Systems reports Q1 adj earnings of $1.61 per share

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Dst Systems Inc
* Q1 revenue rose 5.1 percent to $521.1 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.61
* DST Systems, Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue view $718 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering