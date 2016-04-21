版本:
BRIEF-DST Systems reports Q1 adj earnings of $1.61 per share

April 21 Dst Systems Inc

* Q1 revenue rose 5.1 percent to $521.1 million

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.61

* DST Systems, Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue view $718 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

