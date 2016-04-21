版本:
2016年 4月 21日

BRIEF-Unitil reports Q1 earnings per share $0.78

April 21 Unitil Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.78

* Unitil reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 revenue $1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

