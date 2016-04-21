BRIEF-Lazard reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

April 21 Lazard Ltd Reports First
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $506 million
* Quarter financial advisory operating revenue of $266
million, down 12% from first-quarter 2015
* Increasing quarterly dividend 9% to $0.38 per share, and
share repurchase authorization to $300 million
* First-Quarter financial advisory operating revenue of $266
million, down 12%
* Quarter m&a and other advisory operating revenue of $215
million, down 18% from first-quarter 2015
* First-Quarter asset management operating revenue of $240
million, down 12% from first-quarter 2015
* Quarter asset management operating revenue of $240
million, down 12% from first-quarter 2015
* First-Quarter m&a and other advisory operating revenue of
$215 million, down 18%
* Lazard ltd says assets under management (aum) of $191
billion as of march 31, 2016, down 4% from march 31, 2015, and
up 2% from december 31, 2015
* Net outflows of $361 million for first-quarter 2016
