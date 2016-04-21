BRIEF-Sonoco reports Q1 core earnings per share $0.65

April 21 Sonoco Products Co Says Full
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 sales $1.23 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.21 billion
* Sonoco reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sonoco products co says base earnings for q2 of 2016 are
estimated to be in range of $.65 to $.70 per diluted share
* Sonoco products co says free cash flow in 2016 is
projected to be approximately $140 million
* Year 2016 estimated base earnings remain unchanged at
previously announced range of $2.64 to $2.74 per diluted share
* Sonoco products co says free cash flow in 2016 is
projected to be approximately $140 million, equal to previously
communicated guidance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)