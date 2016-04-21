BRIEF-PPG Industries reports Q1 EPS of $1.29

April 21 PPG Industries Inc
* PPG reports record first quarter earnings per diluted
share
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.18 from continuing
operations
* Q1 sales $3.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.67 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $1.29
* PPG Industries Inc sees further expansion of European
economic recovery, resulting in higher demand
* PPG Industries Inc says looking ahead, we expect economic
growth to remain measured globally
* Regional demand in U.S. and Canada is expected to improve
incrementally year-over-year across several end-use markets
* PPG Industries Inc says impact of unfavorable foreign
currency translation on our sales and income has moderated based
on recent exchange rates
* Qtrly unfavorable foreign currency translation impacted
net sales by nearly 4 percent, or about $140 million
