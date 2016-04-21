BRIEF-Dover reports Q1 EPS of $0.64 from continuing operations

April 21 Dover Corp
* Dover reports first quarter 2016 results and updates full
year guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.64 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY revenue down 2 to 5 percent
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q1 revenue $1.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.59 billion
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.51 to $3.66 from
continuing operations
* Says Q1 results driven by significant further reductions
in activity and capital spending within our us oil & gas related
end markets
* Dover Corp says lowered full year revenue growth
expectations for energy and fluids segments, resulting in
reduced EPS guidance for full year
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Dover Corp says expect full year revenue to decline 2% to
5%, a three point reduction from our previous forecast
* Expect full year restructuring costs to be approximately
$40 million, an increase of $20 million over our prior forecast
* Sees FY 2016 organic revenue is anticipated to decline 5%
to 8%
