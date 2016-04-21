BRIEF-Dana Holding reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Dana Holding Corp
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $1.45 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.52 billion
* Has affirmed key financial guidance and has adjusted capital spending for FY 2016
* Sees free cash flow of $120 to $140 million for FY 2016
* Sees FY 2016 capital spending of $320 to $340 million
* Sees 2016 sales of $5.8 to $6.0 billion
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $5.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 capital spending of $320 to $340 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering