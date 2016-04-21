BRIEF-Consolidated Edison and Crestwood announce Northeast pipeline and storage JV for $975 mln

April 21 Consolidated Edison Inc
* Consolidated Edison and Crestwood announce Northeast
pipeline and storage joint venture
* Deal for $975 million
* Deal for crestwood will contribute its existing natural
gas pipeline and storage business to a new entity, stagecoach
gas services llc
* Deal for implied market value of almost $2 billion
* Con edison intends to finance transaction with a
combination of debt and new equity that is consistent with its
capital structure
* Subsidiary of con edison transmission will purchase a 50
percent equity interest in stagecoach gas services
* Terms of transaction were approved by board of directors
of con edison and crestwood's general partner
* Barclays has provided committed financing and served as
con edison's financial advisor
