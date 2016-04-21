BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Co Q1 EPS $1.81 excluding items

April 21 Sherwin-Williams Co
* Q1 earnings per share $1.57
* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $3.95 to $4.15 excluding
items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.81 excluding items
* Williams company reports 2016 first quarter financial
results
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $12.50 to $12.70 excluding
items
* Q1 sales $2.57 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.48 billion
* Williams co - for full year 2016, expect consolidated net
sales to increase by a low single digit percentage compared to
full year 2015
* For q2, anticipate consolidated net sales will increase a
low to mid single digit percentage compared to last year's q2
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $12.42, revenue view
$11.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $4.10, revenue view $3.22
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
