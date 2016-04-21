版本:
BRIEF-Benchmark Electronics qtrly non-gaap EPS $0.26

April 21 Benchmark Electronics Inc Says Company Continues To Target A 15

* Benchmark electronics reports first quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.22

* Qtrly non gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Qtrly net sales $549 million versus $621 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue between $570-$600 million

* Sees q2 diluted earnings per share between $0.29-$0.33

* 20% reduction in cash cycle days exiting 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $624.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

