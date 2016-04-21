BRIEF-Under Armour Q1 earnings per share $0.04

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Under Armour Inc
* Under armour reports first quarter net revenues growth of 30%; raises full year net revenues outlook to $5.0 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $1.05 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.04 billion
* Raises 2016 operating income outlook to a range of $503 million to $507 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $5.0 billion
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 26 percent
* Fy2016 revenue view $4.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering