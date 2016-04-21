BRIEF-Verizon reports Q1 earnings per share $1.06

April 21 Verizon Communications Inc
* Verizon delivers continued earnings and operational growth
in Q1
* Q1 revenue $32.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $32.46
billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $1.06
* Verizon added 98,000 net new fios internet connections and
36,000 net new fios video connections in first-quarter 2016
* Q1 wireless retail postpaid net additions verizon reported
640,000 retail postpaid net additions in first-quarter 2016
versus 565,000
* Says 640,000 retail postpaid net additions in wireless in
q1 versus 565,000 last year
* Q1 earnings of $1.06 per share included a non-cash pre-tax
loss of $165 million for a pension mark-to-market adjustment
* At end of first-quarter 2016, Verizon had 112.6 million
retail connections, a 3.7 percent year-over-year increase
* Continues to expect full-year 2016 adjusted earnings to be
at level comparable to full-year 2015 adjusted earnings
* Wireless capital expenditures totaled $2.2 billion in
first-quarter 2016 and are expected to ramp up throughout year
* Given status of labor contract negotiations, there will be
pressure on q2 earnings due to the timing of cost reductions
* Says expects settlement of pension mark-to-market
adjustment accounting to impact each of remaining quarters in
2016
* Qtrly wireless retail postpaid churn 0.96 percent
