BRIEF-Verizon reports Q1 earnings per share $1.06

April 21 Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon delivers continued earnings and operational growth in Q1

* Q1 revenue $32.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $32.46 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.06

* Verizon added 98,000 net new fios internet connections and 36,000 net new fios video connections in first-quarter 2016

* Q1 wireless retail postpaid net additions verizon reported 640,000 retail postpaid net additions in first-quarter 2016 versus 565,000

* Q1 earnings of $1.06 per share included a non-cash pre-tax loss of $165 million for a pension mark-to-market adjustment

* At end of first-quarter 2016, Verizon had 112.6 million retail connections, a 3.7 percent year-over-year increase

* Continues to expect full-year 2016 adjusted earnings to be at level comparable to full-year 2015 adjusted earnings

* Wireless capital expenditures totaled $2.2 billion in first-quarter 2016 and are expected to ramp up throughout year

* Given status of labor contract negotiations, there will be pressure on q2 earnings due to the timing of cost reductions

* Says expects settlement of pension mark-to-market adjustment accounting to impact each of remaining quarters in 2016

* Qtrly wireless retail postpaid churn 0.96 percent