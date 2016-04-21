BRIEF-Alliance Data reports Q1 earnings per share $2.35

April 21 Alliance Data Systems Corp Says Remain
* Alliance data reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.35
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $7.1 billion
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 10 percent
* Q1 non-gaap core earnings per share $3.84
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 revenue $1.62 billion
* Sees q2 revenue up 8 percent
* Alliance data systems corp says q1 revenue increased 5
percent to $1.68 billion
* Alliance data systems corp says unfavorable foreign
exchange rates reduced q1 revenue and core eps by approximately
2 percent compared to q1 of 2015
* Q2 guidance is $1.62 billion in revenue, and $3.58 in core
eps
* Track to deliver on our full-year objectives of $7.1
billion in revenues, up 10 percent, and $16.75 in core eps
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.82, revenue view $1.69
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.78, revenue view $1.69
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $16.90, revenue view $7.15
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
