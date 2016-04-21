BRIEF-Fairchild Semiconductor reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13

April 21 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc

* Fairchild reports results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 sales $327 million versus i/b/e/s view $323.6 million

* Co, on Semiconductor continue to work "cooperatively and expeditiously to obtain required regulatory approvals"

* Given current acquisition process, Fairchild has discontinued its practice of providing detailed forward guidance

* Has discontinued practice of conducting earnings conference call to discuss its financial results