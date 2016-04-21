BRIEF-Chartwell announces acquisition of luxury retirement residence in Ottawa, Ontario

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 Chartwell Retirement Residences
* Chartwell announces acquisition of luxury retirement residence in ottawa, ontario
* Chartwell retirement residences says aggregateâ purchase price of $68.4 million
* Chartwell expects to generate a first year unlevered yield of 6.6%
* Purchase price will be settled by assumption of $22.1 million mortgage bearing interest at 4.56% and maturing march 1, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum