BRIEF-Silicom Q1 gaap EPS $0.26

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 Silicom Ltd
* Silicom reports financial results for the 1st quarter of 2016
* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $21.4 million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $20.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum