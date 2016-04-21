版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-Silicom Q1 gaap EPS $0.26

April 21 Silicom Ltd

* Silicom reports financial results for the 1st quarter of 2016

* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $21.4 million

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $20.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐