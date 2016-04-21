BRIEF-Syntel reports Q1 earnings per share $0.63

April 21 Syntel Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.63

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion

* Says gross margin was 37.2 percent in Q1, compared to 35.7 percent in prior-year period

* Q1 revenue $241.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $245.6 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.55 to $2.80

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.91, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S