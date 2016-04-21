BRIEF-Syntel reports Q1 earnings per share $0.63

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 Syntel Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.63
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion
* Says gross margin was 37.2 percent in Q1, compared to 35.7 percent in prior-year period
* Q1 revenue $241.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $245.6 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.55 to $2.80
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.91, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum