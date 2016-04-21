BRIEF-Ultragenyx reports positive interim data from Phase 2 study of KRN23

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
* Reports positive interim data from Phase 2 study of KRN23 for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia
* Study has been expanded to enroll approximately 15 patients, and enrollment is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum