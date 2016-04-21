版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-Ultragenyx reports positive interim data from Phase 2 study of KRN23

April 21 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

* Reports positive interim data from Phase 2 study of KRN23 for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia

* Study has been expanded to enroll approximately 15 patients, and enrollment is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

