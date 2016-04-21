版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Ring energy prices offering of common stock at $5.60/shr

April 21 Ring Energy Inc

* Ring energy, inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $5.60per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐