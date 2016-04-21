BRIEF-Cone Midstream increases quarterly cash distribution by 3.7 percent

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 (Reuters) -
* Cone Midstream increases quarterly cash distribution
* Cone Midstream Partners LP says declaration of a cash distribution of $0.245 per unit with respect to q1 of 2016
* Cone midstream partners lp says distribution, which equates to an annual rate of $0.98 per unit, represents an increase of 3.7% over prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CNNX.N ] )
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum