版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 22:57 BJT

BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands signs license agreement with Ahold

April 21 Cherokee Global Brands

* Cherokee global brands announces license agreement with Ahold for its Cherokee brand in the Czech Republic

* Cherokee branded product will launch in Albert's stores in Czech Republic beginning fall 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐