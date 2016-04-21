BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands signs license agreement with Ahold

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 Cherokee Global Brands
* Cherokee global brands announces license agreement with Ahold for its Cherokee brand in the Czech Republic
* Cherokee branded product will launch in Albert's stores in Czech Republic beginning fall 2016
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum