BRIEF-Simmons Q1 core earnings per share $0.76

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 Simmons First National Corp
* Simmons announces 48 percent increase in core earnings
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.76
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.77
* Says Net Interest Income for Q1 of 2016 was $70.2 million, an increase of $17.3 million
* Net interest income for Q1 of 2016 was $70.2 million, an increase of $17.3 million, or 32.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum