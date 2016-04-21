版本:
BRIEF-Imaflex qtrly earnings per share $0.006

April 21 Imaflex Inc

* Imaflex inc. Announces an increase in revenues and profitability for the year ended december 31, 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.006

* Qtrly revenues $17.08 million versus $15.86 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

